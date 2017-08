(Corrects company name in the headline)

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Copenhagen Network A/S :

* H1 revenue 0 crowns versus 0 crowns year ago

* H1 operating loss before special items 539,000 Danish crowns ($82,000) versus loss 1.2 million crowns year ago

* Keeps 2016 EBIT outlook loss between 1.5 million-2.0 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5927 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)