a year ago
BRIEF-Leroey says acquisition of Havfisk and Norway Seafoods is approved
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
August 26, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Leroey says acquisition of Havfisk and Norway Seafoods is approved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Leroey Seafood Group :

* Acquisition of shares in Havfisk ASA and Norway Seafoods Group AS is approved by the Norwegian Ministry of Trade,Industry and Fisheries and relevant competition authorities

* The mentioned conditions for completion of the agreements are therefore met and it is assumed that the completion will take place shortly.

* DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, and Pareto Securities AS are engaged as financial advisors to Leroey in connection with the mandatory offer in Havfisk and the voluntary offer in Norway Seafoods. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

