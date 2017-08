Aug 26 (Reuters) - Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :

* Is admitted to listing ordinary shares on MTA (Mercato Telematico Azionario) market, STAR segment

* Start day of trading on MTA, STAR segment, and simultaneous termination of trading on AIM (alternative capital market) is scheduled for Aug. 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)