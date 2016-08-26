FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy announces increase in size of cash tender offers
#Market News
August 26, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy announces increase in size of cash tender offers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces increase in size of cash tender offers for contingent convertible senior notes

* Increased purchase price offered for notes in tender offers from up to $500 million aggregate purchase price to up to $750 million

* As result of consummation of secured 5 -year term loan in principal amount of $1.5 billion, financing condition with respect to tender offers is satisfied

* Established a tender cap of $600 million aggregate purchase price for 2.5% contingent convertible senior notes due 2037 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

