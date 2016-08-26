FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Altura Energy to acquire strategic oil assets in East Central Alberta
#Market News
August 26, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Altura Energy to acquire strategic oil assets in East Central Alberta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Altura Energy Inc

* Altura Energy Inc announces acquisition of strategic high quality low decline oil assets in East Central Alberta

* Deal for $4.0 million

* Says upon closing acquisition, Corporation will have an LMR of 3.85

* Says acquisition is effective August 1, 2016 and is expected to close by September 21, 2016

* Acquired assets add 125 boe/d of low decline production and include facility infrastructure and a natural gas pipeline for future growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
