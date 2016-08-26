Aug 26 (Reuters) -
* Bill Ackman says Jefferies told me Icahn was selling Herbalife- CNBC
* Bill Ackman says "I would have sold Herbalife on day one"-CNBC
* Bill Ackman on Herbalife says "I was willing to buy few million shares"- CNBC
* Bill Ackman on Herbalife says "I would spend $30 million to get Carl out"- CNBC
* Ackman on Icahn says "I think he knows that this thing is toast -CNBC
* Ackman on Icahn looking to sell Herbalife says "I think that accelerates...the demise of the company-CNBC
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
WRAPUP 1-Declining inventories curb U.S. second-quarter growth; consumption surges
WASHINGTON, Aug 26 U.S. economic growth was a bit more sluggish than initially thought in the second quarter as businesses aggressively ran down stocks of unsold goods, offsetting a spurt in consumer spending.
BRIEF-Unity Bancorp declared 25 pct increase in its cash dividend
* Unity Bancorp declares 25% increase in cash dividend and a 10% stock dividend
BRIEF-Transition Therapeutics Shareholders Approve Acquisition by OPKO Health
* Transition Therapeutics shareholders approve acquisition by OPKO Health