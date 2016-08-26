Aug 26 (Reuters) -

* Bill Ackman says Jefferies told me Icahn was selling Herbalife- CNBC

* Bill Ackman says "I would have sold Herbalife on day one"-CNBC

* Bill Ackman on Herbalife says "I was willing to buy few million shares"- CNBC

* Bill Ackman on Herbalife says "I would spend $30 million to get Carl out"- CNBC

* Ackman on Icahn says "I think he knows that this thing is toast -CNBC

* Ackman on Icahn looking to sell Herbalife says "I think that accelerates...the demise of the company-CNBC