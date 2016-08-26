FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Rackspace enters into a $4.3 bln transaction to become a private company through an acquisition
August 26, 2016 / 12:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rackspace enters into a $4.3 bln transaction to become a private company through an acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Rackspace Hosting Inc

* Rackspace enters into a $4.3 billion transaction to become a private company through an acquisition led by certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management

* Rackspace stockholders to receive $32.00 per share in cash

* Says financing is being provided by Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Barclays and Royal Bank of Canada

* Says deal expected to close in Q4 2016

* Rackspace board of directors unanimously approved agreement with Apollo funds

* Rackspace Hosting Inc says Goldman, Sachs & Co. is acting as financial advisor to Rackspace

* Transaction's total value includes assumption of $43 million of net cash

* In connection with transaction, funds managed by Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. will make strategic equity investment in acquired Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

