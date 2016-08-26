BRIEF-Rackspace enters into a $4.3 bln transaction to become a private company through an acquisition

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Rackspace Hosting Inc
* Rackspace enters into a $4.3 billion transaction to become a private company through an acquisition led by certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management
* Rackspace stockholders to receive $32.00 per share in cash
* Says financing is being provided by Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Barclays and Royal Bank of Canada
* Says deal expected to close in Q4 2016
* Rackspace board of directors unanimously approved agreement with Apollo funds
* Rackspace Hosting Inc says Goldman, Sachs & Co. is acting as financial advisor to Rackspace
* Transaction's total value includes assumption of $43 million of net cash
* In connection with transaction, funds managed by Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. will make strategic equity investment in acquired Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: