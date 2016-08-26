FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Diana Shipping announces that it has engaged financial advisors to negotiate amendments
August 26, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Diana Shipping announces that it has engaged financial advisors to negotiate amendments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Diana Shipping Inc

* Diana Shipping Inc. announces that it has engaged financial advisors to negotiate amendments to certain of its loan facilities and the deferral of certain amortization payments

* Says is currently deferring certain amortization payments under its credit facilities

* Says not obtained formal waivers from any lender regarding payment deferrals or amendments to financial covenants

* Reached agreement in principle with certain lenders, for terms that include deferral of amortization payments, amending covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

