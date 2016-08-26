Aug 26 Ppl Corp
* PPL Corp says declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.38 per share, payable on Oct. 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LPC: Private equity firms put more capital, less debt into LBOs
NEW YORK, Aug 26 Higher company valuations and lenders wary of risky investments are pushing private equity firms to increase the size of equity contributions, or checks, for leveraged buyouts near historic highs in the face of fierce competition from cash-rich corporate buyers.
BRIEF-Nobel REIT Qtrly AFFO $954,823 versus $613,855
* Qtrly AFFO $954,823 versus $613,855 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-RTW Investments reports 5.02 pct passive stake in Biocryst
* RTW Investments reports 5.02 pct passive stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals as of Aug 18 - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2buwIp2 Further company coverage: