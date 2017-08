Aug 26 (Reuters) - Advini SA :

* H1 net profit group share EUR 2.7 million ($3.04 million) versus EUR 2.3 million year ago

* H1 operating profit EUR 4.3 million versus EUR 3.8 million year ago

* Says 2016 should result in another year of earnings growth ($1 = 0.8896 euros)