Aug 26 (Reuters) - Scotts Miracle-Gro Co

* Scotts Miracle-Gro Co - Co, unit entered second amendment to amended,restated Master Accounts Receivable Purchase agreement, dated as of Sept 25, 2015

* Says amendment extends the stated termination date of agreement through October 14, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/2bFNAYF Further company coverage: