BRIEF-Scotts Miracle-Gro - Co, unit entered second amendment to Master Accounts Receivable Purchase agreement
Aug 26 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co
* Scotts Miracle-Gro Co - Co, unit entered second amendment to amended,restated Master Accounts Receivable Purchase agreement, dated as of Sept 25, 2015
* Says amendment extends the stated termination date of agreement through October 14, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/2bFNAYF Further company coverage:
