a year ago
BRIEF-BJ's Restaurants enters first amendment to credit agreement dated Sept 3, 2014
August 26, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-BJ's Restaurants enters first amendment to credit agreement dated Sept 3, 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - BJ's Restaurants Inc :

* Effective August 24, 2016, entered first amendment to its existing amended and restated credit agreement, dated Sept 3, 2014

* Amendment increased existing unsecured revolving line of credit to $200 million from $150 million - SEC Filing

* Line of credit will be used primarily for issuance of letters of credit in connection with insurance program

* Line of credit will also be used primarily to fund a portion of company's recently previously announced stock repurchase program Source text - (bit.ly/2bDH7jM) Further company coverage:

