Aug 26 Rightside Group

* On august 22, 2016, co and Google entered into Google services agreement effective as of August 1, 2016

* Co may implement advertising links provided by Google's adsense for domains service on domain names owned by co or certain of its customers

* Pursuant to terms, will generate revenues when consumers click through listings to or otherwise view Google advertisers' advertisements