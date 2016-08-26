Aug 26 Rightside Group
* On august 22, 2016, co and Google entered into Google services agreement effective as of August 1, 2016
* Co may implement advertising links provided by Google's adsense for domains service on domain names owned by co or certain of its customers
* Pursuant to terms, will generate revenues when consumers click through listings to or otherwise view Google advertisers' advertisements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
US STOCKS-Wall St slips in wake of comments by top Fed officials
* Fed's Fischer hints at more than one U.S. rate hike this year
BRIEF-Helix Energy Solutions sees 2016 revenue $510 mln
* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc sees 2016 revenue $510 million; sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $90 million to $120 million; sees 2016 capital expenditure $230 million
BRIEF-Energous Corp sold upto $57.2 mln in equity and other financing
* Sold upto $57.2 million in equity and other financing -sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2bGxYIY) Further company coverage: