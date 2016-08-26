Aug 26 Energous Corp :
* Sold upto $57.2 million in equity and other financing -sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2bGxYIY) Further company coverage:
US STOCKS-Wall St slips in wake of comments by top Fed officials
* Fed's Fischer hints at more than one U.S. rate hike this year
BRIEF-Helix Energy Solutions sees 2016 revenue $510 mln
* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc sees 2016 revenue $510 million; sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $90 million to $120 million; sees 2016 capital expenditure $230 million
Wall St Weekahead-Jobs data to be a big deal for record-high stocks
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 26 Wall Street will fixate on a wave of U.S. economic data next week, crested by payrolls data on Friday that could sway expectations about the timing of future interest rate hikes and spark volatility in record-high stock prices.