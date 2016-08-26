FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Consolidated Water Co signs a public-private partnership contract for the Rosarito, Mexico desalination plant
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Consolidated Water Co signs a public-private partnership contract for the Rosarito, Mexico desalination plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Consolidated Water Co Ltd

* Consolidated Water Co. Ltd announces signing of a public-private partnership contract for the Rosarito, Mexico desalination plant

* Total project cost is expected to be approximately 9 billion Mexican pesos, or approximately us$490 million

* Annual revenues from project are expected to be approximately 1.02 billion Mexican pesos, or approximately us$55.5 million

* AdR expects to raise Mexican peso denominated debt financing through a consortium

* At end of operating period plant and aqueducts will be transferred to cea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.