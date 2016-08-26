BRIEF-Consolidated Water Co signs a public-private partnership contract for the Rosarito, Mexico desalination plant
Aug 26 Consolidated Water Co Ltd
* Consolidated Water Co. Ltd announces signing of a public-private partnership contract for the Rosarito, Mexico desalination plant
* Total project cost is expected to be approximately 9 billion Mexican pesos, or approximately us$490 million
* Annual revenues from project are expected to be approximately 1.02 billion Mexican pesos, or approximately us$55.5 million
* AdR expects to raise Mexican peso denominated debt financing through a consortium
* At end of operating period plant and aqueducts will be transferred to cea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
