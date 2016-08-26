FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler's CEO says co's new U.S. monthly auto sales has improved
August 26, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler's CEO says co's new U.S. monthly auto sales has improved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne:

* Fiat chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says he will not comment now on Canadian labor talks with Unifor union or future plant in Brampton, Ontario

* FCA CEO says company’s new U.S. Monthly auto sales is improved and working well

* Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says he will not comment on specific allegations of auto dealer group in Illinois in litigation

* FCA CEO says there are “real viable options” for company to partner with another to continue to make sedan cars

* Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says he will say more about partnership for sedan car partnership in time Further company coverage:

