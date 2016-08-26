Aug 26 Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne:

* Fiat chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says he will not comment now on Canadian labor talks with Unifor union or future plant in Brampton, Ontario

* FCA CEO says company's new U.S. Monthly auto sales is improved and working well

* Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says he will not comment on specific allegations of auto dealer group in Illinois in litigation

* FCA CEO says there are "real viable options" for company to partner with another to continue to make sedan cars

* Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says he will say more about partnership for sedan car partnership in time