Aug 26 Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne:
* Fiat chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says he will not comment now on Canadian labor talks with Unifor union or future plant in Brampton, Ontario
* FCA CEO says company's new U.S. Monthly auto sales is improved and working well
* Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says he will not comment on specific allegations of auto dealer group in Illinois in litigation
* FCA CEO says there are "real viable options" for company to partner with another to continue to make sedan cars
* Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says he will say more about partnership for sedan car partnership in time Further company coverage:
Fiat Chrysler CEO says approached by several suitors for Magneti Marelli
STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan, Aug 26 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has been approached by several suitors for its components business Magneti Marelli, the carmaker's chief executive said on Friday, without giving names or mentioning how many.
