Aug 26 Abbott Laboratories :
* Abbott Laboratories says "Alere's lawsuit is without merit"
* Compliant with obligations under merger agreement with Alere
* "continues to work toward regulatory approvals despite Alere's nearly six month delay in filing its 2015 10-K"
BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler's CEO says co's new U.S. monthly auto sales has improved
* Fiat chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says he will not comment now on Canadian labor talks with Unifor union or future plant in Brampton, Ontario
Fiat Chrysler CEO says approached by several suitors for Magneti Marelli
STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan, Aug 26 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has been approached by several suitors for its components business Magneti Marelli, the carmaker's chief executive said on Friday, without giving names or mentioning how many.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Yellen's case for rate hike boosts dollar; stocks surrender gains
NEW YORK, Aug 26 U.S. equities gave up early gains on Friday, hurt by a surging U.S. dollar after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said that the case for raising U.S. interest rates has strengthened in recent months.