a year ago
BRIEF-S&P lowers Petersburg, VA GO debt rating to 'BB' on liquidity concerns
#Market News
August 26, 2016 / 6:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P lowers Petersburg, VA GO debt rating to 'BB' on liquidity concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P - Petersburg, VA GO debt rating lowered three notches to 'BB' from 'BBB' on liquidity concerns; on watch negative

* S&P on Petersburg - City's failure to secure financing for annual tax anticipation note during beginning of FY underscores its diminished market access

* S&P on Petersburg -"Downgrade reflects view city has very weak liquidity, based on what we believe is now limited market access to external liquidity"

* S&P on Petersburg - Rating indicates city faces major ongoing uncertainties regarding financial conditions

* S&P on Petersburg - Creditwatch negative reflects uncertainty as to whether the city can resolve its near-term liquidity concerns

