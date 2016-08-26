FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Facebook changes 'Trending' feature to make it "more automated" - Blog
August 26, 2016 / 8:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Facebook changes 'Trending' feature to make it "more automated" - Blog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Facebook:

* Making changes to Trending feature on facebook to make product "more automated"

* Trending feature on Facebook will no longer require people to write descriptions for Trending Topics

* More algorithmically driven process allows company to scale trending to cover more topics and make it available to more people globally over time

* List of topics one sees as Trending still personalized based on factors like pages liked, location, what is "trending across Facebook overall"

* Instead of seeing story description in Trending, users will now see a "simplified topic", number of people talking about that topic on Facebook Source text - bit.ly/2bV71Pa Further company coverage:

