Aug 26 Facebook:
* Making changes to Trending feature on facebook to make product "more automated"
* Trending feature on Facebook will no longer require people to write descriptions for Trending Topics
* More algorithmically driven process allows company to scale trending to cover more topics and make it available to more people globally over time
* List of topics one sees as Trending still personalized based on factors like pages liked, location, what is "trending across Facebook overall"
* Instead of seeing story description in Trending, users will now see a "simplified topic", number of people talking about that topic on Facebook Source text - bit.ly/2bV71Pa Further company coverage:
