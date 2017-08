Aug 26 (Reuters) - Protagonist Therapeutics Inc :

* Lilly Ventures Fund I LLC reports 12.9 pct stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc as of August 16- Sec filing

* Lilly Ventures Fund I LLC reports 12.9 pct stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc as of August 16 -Sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2bp0KNU) Further company coverage: