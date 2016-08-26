BRIEF-Lilly Ventures Fund I reports 12.9 percent stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc as of Aug. 16
Aug 26 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc :
* Lilly Ventures Fund I LLC reports 12.9 pct stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc as of August 16- Sec filing
