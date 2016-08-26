FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Amarin Corporation announces mandatory exchange of some senior notes
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Amarin Corporation announces mandatory exchange of some senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Amarin Corporation Plc

* Amarin announces mandatory exchange of exchangeable senior notes issued in may 2014 and november 2015

* Corsicanto says issuer exercised option to mandatorily exchange all $118.734 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.50% may 2014 notes into adss of amarin

* Amarin will issue 384.6154 adss per $1,000 principal amount of 2015 notes, subject to certain adjustments as provided in 2015 notes

* Exercise of option to mandatorily exchange all $31.266 million in aggregate principal amount of its 3.50% november 2015 notes into adss Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.