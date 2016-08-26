FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Misonix appoints Stavros Vizirgianakis as interim CEO, effective September 2
August 26, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Misonix appoints Stavros Vizirgianakis as interim CEO, effective September 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Misonix Inc :

* Stavros Vizirgianakis agreed to serve, on an unpaid basis, as company's interim chief executive officer, effective September 2, 2016

* Co, Michael Mcmanus Jr., CEO, entered into a retirement agreement and general release - sec filing

* Pursuant to agreement, Michael Mcmanus Jr to resign as director, chairman of board and retire as president, ceo of company

* Co, Vizirgianakis are in negotiations for Vizirgianakis to accept employment as company' s full-time chief executive officer Source text (bit.ly/2bmBxVt) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
