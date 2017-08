Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ardmore Shipping Corp :

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million - sec filing

* Shareholder may also offer and sell, from time to time, up to 1.5 million common shares - sec filing

* Intends to use proceeds for paying or refinancing all or portion of indebtedness outstanding