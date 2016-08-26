FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Agile Therapeutics enters into first amendment to loan, security agreement with Hercules Capital, other banks, other financial institutions
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Agile Therapeutics enters into first amendment to loan, security agreement with Hercules Capital, other banks, other financial institutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Agile Therapeutics Inc :

* Entered into first amendment to loan and security agreement with Hercules Capital, Inc, other banks,other financial institutions

* First amendment extends interest-only payments until January 31, 2017 in connection with first tranche of $16.5 million of term loan

* Amendment extends co's option to draw down second tranche of $8.5 million of term loan facility provided under loan agreement until Mar 31,2017 Source text (bit.ly/2bGyw1w) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.