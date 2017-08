Aug 26 (Reuters) - China Xd Plastics Co Ltd :

* Xinda Holding Company Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of registrant, entered into a facility agreement on August 22, 2016

* Xinda Holding (HK) entered into loan facility in amount of US$180 million with consortium of banks, financial institutions