BRIEF-Magnetation LLC announces potential shutdown of its Minnesota, Indiana facilities

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Magnetation LLC :
* Magnetation LLC announces potential shutdown of its Minnesota and Indiana facilities
* Has entered into an agreement with AK Steel Corporation, Magnetation Inc and company's senior secured lenders
* Intends to continue operating in normal course until shutdown of plants
* If implemented, any shutdown would occur on or after September 30, 2016
* Failure of additional financing and/or third party purchaser, will seek bankruptcy court approval of agreement on or before Sept 30