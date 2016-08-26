FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 26, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lightstream announces receipt of commitment letters, amendments to recapitalization support agreement, revised meetings date

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Lightstream Resources Ltd :

* Lightstream announces receipt of commitment letters, amendments to recapitalization support agreement and revised meetings date

* Has obtained commitments from a syndicate of lenders to provide a new CDN$400 million revolving credit facility to company

* In conjunction with obtaining facility commitments, co and ad hoc committee agreed to certain amendments to restructuring support agreement

* Amendments require co's shareholder, noteholder meeting be moved from Sept 13, 2016 and be held no later than Sept 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

