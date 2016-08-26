BRIEF-Lightstream announces receipt of commitment letters, amendments to recapitalization support agreement, revised meetings date
Aug 26 Lightstream Resources Ltd :
* Lightstream announces receipt of commitment letters, amendments to recapitalization support agreement and revised meetings date
* Has obtained commitments from a syndicate of lenders to provide a new CDN$400 million revolving credit facility to company
* In conjunction with obtaining facility commitments, co and ad hoc committee agreed to certain amendments to restructuring support agreement
* Amendments require co's shareholder, noteholder meeting be moved from Sept 13, 2016 and be held no later than Sept 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
