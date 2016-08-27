Aug 26 (Reuters) -

* Apple CEO Tim Cook sold 334,000 shares of co's common stock at prices between 107.07/shr to 107.73/shr between Aug 24 and Aug 25 - SEC filing

* Apple Inc files to report stock award of 1.26 mln shares of co's common stock to co's CEO Tim Cook - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2cgqWez Further company coverage: