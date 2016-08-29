FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bidvest full-year HEPS from cont ops rises 2.5 pct
August 29, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bidvest full-year HEPS from cont ops rises 2.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Bidvest Group Ltd :

* FY turnover up to R91.8 billion (2015: R88.6 billion)

* FY trading profit up to R5.8 billion (2015: R5.6 billion)

* FY headline earnings up to R3.5 billion (2015: R3.4 billion)

* FY headline earnings per share (heps) from continuing operations increases by 2.5 pct to 1,054.1 cents

* Final dividend declared of 232 cents per share

* Ontime Automotive and DH Mansfield Group, both in the UK, remained loss making and will be addressed in 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
