Aug 29 (Reuters) - Hofseth Biocare ASA :

* Q2 operating revenue 8.2 million Norwegian crowns ($989,848) versus 6.4 million crowns year ago

* Q2 operating loss 47.5 million crowns versus loss 19.1 million crowns year ago

* Expects to recognize significant negative one-off items during q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2841 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)