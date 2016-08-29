FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Calgro M3, SA Corporate enter into property deal
#Financials
August 29, 2016 / 8:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Calgro M3, SA Corporate enter into property deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd :

* SA Corporate and Calgro M3 joint initiative and acquisition of its first phase portfolio of properties

* SA Corporate subsidiary will subscribe for 51 pct and Calgro Real Estate for 49 pct of issued share capital in Afhco Calgro M3 Consortium (the company)

* Effective date in respect of joint initiative and proposed transaction will be 1 September 2016

* Full initial transaction consideration amounts to R1,639 billion

* Net asset value of company upon completion of initial transaction will be R1,065 billion

* Co will target a net yield on property acquisition cost (including a 5 pct rental shortfall guarantee) of circa 11 pct for development projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
