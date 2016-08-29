Aug 29 Ovascience Inc
* Says it has finalized its commercial agreement with IVF Japan Group
* Says augment treatment is now available in Japan to women through clinic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Mylan to launch first generic to EpiPen allergy injection
Aug 29 Mylan NV said on Monday it would launch the first generic to its allergy auto-injector EpiPen at a discount of more than 50 percent to the branded product's list price.
