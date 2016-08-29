FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cemex agrees to sell some of its U.S. assets to GCC
#Market News
August 29, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cemex agrees to sell some of its U.S. assets to GCC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Cemex Sab De Cv:

* Cemex and GCC agree on terms and conditions for sale of certain U.S. assets

* Says GCC will pay Cemex U.S.$306 million

* Currently expect to finalize transaction before end of 2016

* Cemex's cement plant in Lyons, Colorado and cement terminal in Florence, Colorado are no longer part of assets being sold to GCC

* Citigroup is acting as financial advisor to Cemex in transaction

* Assets mainly consist of cement plant in Odessa, 2 cement terminals, building materials business in El Paso, Texas and Las Cruces, new Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

