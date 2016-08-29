Aug 29 Redhill Biopharma Ltd :
* Redhill Biopharma announces approval of a European patent supporting RHB-104 for multiple sclerosis
* Phase IIA proof-of-concept study evaluating RHB-104 in patients treated for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis is ongoing
* Says top-line final results expected in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-WGE Holdings to buy interest in Philippines gold mining operation
* WGE Holdings Corp announces agreement to acquire controlling interest in Philippines gold mining operation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
China Zhongwang to buy U.S. aluminum products maker Aleris
Aug 29 Aleris Corp, a U.S.-based aluminum rolled products maker, said it would be bought by a unit of Chinese aluminum products manufacturer China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd in a $2.33 billion deal.
BRIEF-Aleris to be acquired by Zhongwang USA LLC
* Aggregate value of Aleris amounts to $2.33 billion, comprising $1.11 billion in cash for equity to be paid by Zhongwang USA, plus $1.22 billion in net debt