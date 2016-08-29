FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-High arctic energy services announces acquisition of Tervita Corp's production services division
August 29, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-High arctic energy services announces acquisition of Tervita Corp's production services division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - High Arctic Energy Services Inc

* High Arctic Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of Tervita Corporation's production services division and executive retirement

* Deal for an aggregate purchase price of $42.8 million, payable in cash

* Tim Braun has informed Co of his intent to retire

* Decision was made to proceed immediately to appoint Thomas Alford as interim president and CEO

* Alford will remain on high Arctic's board

* Deal to be completed with existing cash, debt facility resources, with no current equity dilution to Co's shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

