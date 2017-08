Aug 29 (Reuters) - Primecity Investment PLC :

* H1 revenue increased to 24.7 million euros ($27.67 million), up 45 pct yoy

* H1 adjusted EBITDA is 21 million euros versus 14.7 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit amounts to 22.7 million euros, EPS (basic) at 0.17 euros, EPS fully diluted 0.14 euros