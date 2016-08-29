Aug 29 Erytech Pharma SA
* Erytech completes patient enrollment in phase 2b trial for eryaspase (Graspa) in acute myeloid leukemia
* Expect to reporting primary data from trial in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Australia's Woolworths says hardware JV partner Lowe's takes it to court
SYDNEY, Aug 29 Woolworths Ltd said on Monday the U.S. company with which it had a hardware retail joint venture had started legal proceedings, five days after Australia's No.1 grocery chain said it was exiting the business.
BRIEF-Sanofi and Regeneron say Praluent shows positive phase 3 trial data
* Sanofi and Regeneron say Praluent shows positive investigational data in phase 3 trial Further company coverage: (Reporting by Laurence Frost)
BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Ebara, ASML and Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$21.3 billion ($669.73 million)