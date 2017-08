Aug 29 (Reuters) - Haemato AG :

* Q2 IFRS-consolidated revenue of 74.33 million euros ($83.17 million), +31.9 percent yoy

* H1 EBIT increased by around 40 percent from 4.21 million euros to 5.93 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)