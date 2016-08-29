FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Agrob immobilien H1 net result 1.1 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - AGROB Immobilien AG :

* H1 revenues 5.548 million euros ($6.21 million) versus 5.465 million euros year ago

* H1 EBIT at 2.309 million euros, down 9 percent yoy

* H1 net result 1.1 million euros versus 1.15 million euros year ago

* Expects total 2016 revenues of 11.1 million - 11.3 million euros

* At AGM next year expects to propose dividend for FY 2016 in the same amount as in previous year Source text - bit.ly/2bu5hNi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8940 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

