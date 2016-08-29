FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Cemat proposes share buyback programme or distribution of extraordinary dividends
August 29, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cemat proposes share buyback programme or distribution of extraordinary dividends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Cemat A/S :

* Proposes share buyback programme of 0.352 Danish crowns per share or to distribute extraordinary dividends of 0.227 crowns per share

* It is for shareholders to resolve which of the two options they prefer

* Background to the proposed resolution is that the company is expected to have excess liquidity in the amount of 120 million Danish crowns ($18.03 million) as a result of the sale of the aggregate silicium activities Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6549 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
