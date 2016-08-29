FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-AK Steel enters settlement agreement with Magnetation and units in chapter 11 bankruptcy
August 29, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-AK Steel enters settlement agreement with Magnetation and units in chapter 11 bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - AK Steel Holding Corp:

* Entered into global settlement agreement with Magnetation LLC and its affiliates in chapter 11 bankruptcy - SEC Filing

* After bankruptcy court approval of transaction, co agreed to make cash contribution of $37.5 million to Magnetation's chapter 11 estate

* Following payment, Co's offtake agreement with Magnetation will terminate, co to cease purchasing iron ore pellets from Magnetation

* Currently anticipates that it can purchase replacement iron ore pellets from third party producers

* Expects to incur a one-time charge of $37.5 million in quarter

* Magnetation may terminate settlement if it receives bona fide offer for alternative deal providing for better recovery to chapter 11 estate Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2bLGMc1) Further company coverage:

