BRIEF-United Technologies affirms its previously disclosed forecast

Aug 29 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp

* Affirms its previously disclosed 2016 expectations of adjusted EPS of $6.45 to $6.60

* 2016 expectations for free cash flow, share repurchases, and the placeholder for acquisitions remain unchanged - SEC filing

* Affirms 2016 Sales Target Of $57 Billion To $58 Billion (Y-O-Y growth of 2%-3%, including organic sales growth of 1%-3%)

* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.57, revenue view $57.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: