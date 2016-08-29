FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Ausupreme international to raise approximately hk$100 million from public offering
August 29, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ausupreme international to raise approximately hk$100 million from public offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Ausupreme International Holdings Ltd

* Ausupreme International Holdings Limited to raise a maximum net proceeds of approximately hk$100 million from Hong Kong public offering

* Says a total of 187.5 million shares will be offered under Hong Kong public offering

* Says offer price per offer share is expected to be not less than hk$0.55 and not more than hk$0.71

* Says Hong Kong public offering will commence on 30 August 2016

* Ample capital limited, upbest securities company limited are sponsor and sole lead manager of public offering respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
