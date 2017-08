Aug 29 (Reuters) - RBK :

* H1 revenue 2.50 billion roubles ($38.43 million) versus 2.17 billion roubles year ago

* H1 profit for period 1.32 billion roubles versus loss of 235 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2c2iprl Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.0495 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)